May 7 (Reuters) - Csi Compressco Lp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND PROVIDES TOTAL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SEES FY REVENUE $385 MILLION TO $400 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $85.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $82.7 MILLION

* PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MILLION AND $110 MILLION