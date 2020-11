BRIEF-CSL Commences Manufacturing Of University Of Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine Candidate In Melbourne

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CSL Limited:

* CSL COMMENCES MANUFACTURING OF UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA VACCINE CANDIDATE IN MELBOURNE

* CSL - WILL COMMENCE MANUFACTURING OF OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA VACCINE AZD1222 COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE AT ITS FACILITY IN BROADMEADOWS, ON MONDAY, NOV 9

* CSL - MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA VACCINE CANDIDATE WILL START WITH THE THAW OF VIALS CONTAINING VACCINE CELLS

* CSL - HAS SEPARATE CONTRACTS WITH ASTRAZENECA, THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO MANUFACTURE ABOUT 30 MILLION DOSES OF THE AZD1222 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* CSL - FIRST DOSES PLANNED FOR RELEASE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021, PENDING THE OUTCOME OF CLINICAL TRIALS AND REGULATORY