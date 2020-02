Feb 12 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS UP 7.5% TO US$1.2 BILLION

* HY SALES REVENUE UP 8.4% TO US$4.7 BILLION

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND US $0.95 PER SECURITY UNFRANKED

* SEES NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR FY20 NOW TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT $2,110 MLN TO $2,170 MLN

* OBJECTIVE TO OPEN 40 NEW COLLECTION CENTERS IN FY IS ON TRACK