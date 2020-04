April 9 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY20 REAFFIRMED

* MODEST DELAYS EXPECTED IN CAPITAL PROJECTS AND CLINICAL TRIALS

* ESTIMATES ABOUT $1.1 BILLION AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

* CURRENTLY NO ‘STOCK-OUTS’ - NO INTERRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN

* FY FX IMPACT EXPECTED TO BE $100 MILLION UNFAVOURABLE ASSUMING EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN STEADY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* ADDITIONAL EFFORTS TO CONTINUE IMPORT SUPPLY OF ALBUMIN

* ON-BOARDING OF CRITICAL STAFF POSITIONS ACCELERATED

* PLASMA COLLECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED

* POTENTIAL TO ACCELERATE PLASMA COLLECTIONS POST CORONAVIRUS CRISIS