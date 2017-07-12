BRIEF-CSL says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency

July 12 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* Says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency

* Says data shows idelvion has potential to positively impact patients with haemophilia B

* CSL - additional data shows idelvion prophylaxis regimens result in high rates of compliance, reduced consumption compared with previous fix

* CSL Ltd - additional data shows that idelvion prophylaxis regimens result in improvement in paediatric health-related quality of life