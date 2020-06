June 9 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* CSL TO ACQUIRE BIOTECH COMPANY VITAERIS

* COST OF ACQUISITION DOES NOT MATERIALLY CHANGE CO’S PROFIT EXPECTATION FOR FY2020

* COS ENTERED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN 2017 WITH OPTION FOR CSL TO ACQUIRE VITAERIS IN FULL

* IN FY2021, ADDITIONAL EXPENSES ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $30 - 50 MLN