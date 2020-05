BRIEF-CSL Says Unit To Begin Onshore Development Of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Plasma Product

May 6 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* UNIT CSL BEHRING AUSTRALIA TO BEGIN ONSHORE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTI-SARS-COV-2 PLASMA PRODUCT

* PRODUCT WILL BE DEVELOPED USING DONATIONS OF PLASMA MADE IN AUSTRALIA BY PEOPLE WHO HAVE RECOVERED FROM COVID-19

* EXPECTS UPTO 800 PLASMA DONATIONS NEEDED TO PRODUCE SUFFICIENT COVID-19 IMMUNOGLOBULIN TO TREAT 50-100 SERIOUSLY ILL PEOPLE UNDER CLINICAL TRIAL

* PRODUCT TO TREAT PEOPLE WITH SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19, PARTICULARLY THOSE WHOSE ILLNESS IS PROGRESSING TOWARDS NEED FOR VENTILATION Source: bit.ly/35ydfPM Further company coverage: