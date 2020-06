BRIEF-CSL To Buy Late-Stage Gene Therapy Candidate For Haemophilia B From Uniqure

June 25 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE GENE THERAPY CANDIDATE FOR HAEMOPHILIA B FROM UNIQURE

* UNIQURE WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF US$450 MILLION

* UNIQURE TO COMPLETE PHASE 3 TRIAL AND SCALE UP MANUFACTURE FOR EARLY COMMERCIAL SUPPLY UNDER AGREED PLAN WITH CO

* UNIQURE WIL ALSO GET REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES

* UPON CLOSING DEAL, CSL WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHT TO COMMERCIALISE AMT-061