Feb 24 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL 272.7 MILLION RMB VERSUS 223.8 MILLION RMB

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE FOR CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL 1.26 BILLION RMB VERSUS 1.24 BILLION RMB