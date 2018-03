March 19 (Reuters) - Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$ ‍15.46​ BILLION VERSUS HK$12.37 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$2.77 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.10 BILLION

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE HK15.00 CENTS​