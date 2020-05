May 27 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd:

* CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL - QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.16 BILLION VERSUS RMB951.8 MILLION

* CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE RMB6.13 BILLION, UP 11.5%

* CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL - IN 3 YEARS AHEAD, EXPECTED TO LAUNCH MORE THAN 50 NEW PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: