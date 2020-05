May 27 (Reuters) - CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd:

* CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL- BOARD APPROVED A PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL FOR POSSIBLE ISSUE OF RMB SHARES OR CHINESE DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS

* CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL- RMB SHARES TO BE ISSUED UNDER PROPOSED DOMESTIC ISSUE SHALL NOT EXCEED 10% OF AGGREGATE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF CO

* CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL- BOARD ALSO APPROVED LISTING OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED ON SCI-TECH BOARD OF SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE