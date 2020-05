BRIEF-CSR Says Covid-19 Had Minimal Impact On FY20 Result

May 12 (Reuters) - CSR Ltd:

* COVID-19 HAD MINIMAL IMPACT ON YEM20 RESULT

* NO FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR YEM20

* NO EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEM21 TO BE PROVIDED FOR CSR GROUP DUE TO UNCERTAINTY FROM COVID-19

* CEO, CFO AND SENIOR EXECS FORFEIT YEM20 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE BONUS

* ANTICIPATES THERE WILL BE IMPACT ON ACTIVITY IN KEY MARKETS IN YEM21

* BEEN ABLE TO KEEP OUR SITES FULLY OPERATIONAL & MINIMISE DISRUPTIONS FOR CUSTOMERS

* NET CASH ON BALANCE SHEET $95 MILLION AT MARCH-END; TO STRENGTHEN LIQUIDITY WITH EXTRA $200 MILLION IN FACILITIES SECURED IN MAY

* SHARE BUYBACK PAUSED

* SHARE BUYBACK PAUSED

* ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE TO FORWARD HEDGE POSITION FOR ALUMINIUM FOR YEM21-23