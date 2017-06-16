BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement

June 16 (Reuters) - CSRA Inc:

* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015

* CSRA - amendment provides for an increase of $183.7 million in unpaid principal balance of term loan b facility to a total of $650 million - sec filing

* CSRA - additional borrowings under term loan b facility immediately applied to repay $180.6 million of unpaid principal balance of term loan a1 facility

* CSRA - borrowings applied to also pay accrued, unpaid interest on amounts repaid on term loan a1 facility,term loan b facility, related costs

* CSRA- as amended, credit deal provides for qtrly payments of principal on term loan b facility of $500,000 commencing sept 30, 2017 through dec 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2safNBM Further company coverage: