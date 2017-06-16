FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - CSRA Inc:

* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015

* CSRA - amendment provides for an increase of $183.7 million in unpaid principal balance of term loan b facility to a total of $650 million - sec filing

* CSRA - additional borrowings under term loan b facility immediately applied to repay $180.6 million of unpaid principal balance of term loan a1 facility

* CSRA - borrowings applied to also pay accrued, unpaid interest on amounts repaid on term loan a1 facility,term loan b facility, related costs

* CSRA- as amended, credit deal provides for qtrly payments of principal on term loan b facility of $500,000 commencing sept 30, 2017 through dec 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2safNBM Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.