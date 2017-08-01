FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CSS Industries Q1 loss per share $0.78
August 1, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-CSS Industries Q1 loss per share $0.78

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.53

* Q1 loss per share $0.78

* Q1 sales rose 6.6 percent to $48.3 million

* CSS Industries Inc - ‍reaffirming outlook for full year​

* CSS Industries Inc - quarter-end ‍inventory was $115.3 million compared to $91.1 million in prior year quarter​

* CSS Industries Inc - reported net income is expected be in range of $5 million to $7 million for fiscal 2018

* CSS Industries Inc - reaffirming its outlook for fiscal 2018 full year net sales and adjusted EBITDA and increasing its outlook for net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

