BRIEF-CST Industries, Inc. says filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in U.S. bankruptcy court

June 12 (Reuters) - CST Industries Inc:

* CST Industries, Inc. implements debt reduction plan

* Says CST's United Kingdom subsidiary is not included in or affected by filing

* Says "‍taking steps to rightsize its balance sheet and potentially identify a new partner"​

* CST filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in United States Bankruptcy Court for District Of Delaware on June 9, 2017

* CST's business will continue "unaffected" and company has "sufficient liquidity" to fund operations

* "CST has been in discussions with numerous interested parties"

