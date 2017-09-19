FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2017 / 1:32 PM / in a month

BRIEF-CSW Industrials enters into First Amended And Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Csw Industrials Inc

* CSW Industrials Inc - on September 15, 2017, co entered into a First Amended And Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing

* CSW Industrials Inc - Amended Credit Agreement amended and restated Company’s Credit Agreement, dated December 11, 2015

* CSW Industrials - CSW Industrials Holdings, Inc. and Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC, each unit of company, are borrowers under Amended Credit Agreement

* CSW Industrials-credit facility to provide for $250 mln revolving commitment, but now provides for multi-currency borrowings with $125.0 mln sublimit

* CSW Industrials Inc - scheduled maturity date of credit facility was extended to September 15, 2022, from December 11, 2020 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2fhl86J] Further company coverage:

