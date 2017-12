Dec 14 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* ‍CSX ANNOUNCES MEDICAL LEAVE OF CEO E. HUNTER HARRISON​

* ‍NAMED COO JAMES FOOTE AS ACTING CEO OF COMPANY​

* ‍CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT, HUNTER HARRISON, IS ON MEDICAL LEAVE DUE TO UNEXPECTED COMPLICATIONS FROM A RECENT ILLNESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: