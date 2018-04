April 6 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* CSX CORP CEO JAMES FOOTE’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $2.6 MLN - SEC FILING

* CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON'S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MILLION, INCLUDING $115.9 MILLION IN OPTION AWARDS Source text: (bit.ly/2q8EuND) Further company coverage: