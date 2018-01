BRIEF-CSX Corp Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $0.64 Excluding Items

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Csx Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.62

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 6 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* - ‍Q4 2017 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED A $3.6 BILLION NET TAX REFORM BENEFIT RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* - ‍Q4 2017 NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED $10 MILLION NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGE​

* - QTRLY REVENUE DECREASED 6 PERCENT WHEN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, PRIMARILY DUE TO $178 MILLION IMPACT OF AN EXTRA FISCAL WEEK IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: