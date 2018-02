BRIEF-Csx Corporation Announces Increase To Dividend And Share Repurchase Program

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Csx Corp:

* CSX CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CSX CORP - ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED A TEN PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ALONG WITH AN INCREASE TO CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $5 BILLION​

* CSX CORP - ‍MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF Q1 OF 2019​

* CSX CORP - BOARD APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.20 TO $0.22