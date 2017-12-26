FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 26, 2017 / 7:37 AM / in 6 hours

BRIEF-Ct Agricole finalises acquisition of Natixis' 15 pct stake in CACEIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Sa/Natixis :

* Crédit Agricole S.A. has finalised its acquisition of Natixis’ 15% stake in fund management arm CACEIS

* As a result, Credit Agricole now controls 100% of the share capital of CACEIS

* Credit Agricole says CACEIS deal will be accretive to earnings

* CACEIS has around 2.6 trillion euros ($3.1 trillion) in assets under custody, and 1.7 trillion euros in assets under management.

* Natixis says CACEIS sale will have estimated impact on Natixis’ CET1 ratio of around +12bps as at 31/12/2017

* Natixis will recognize a €74m capital gain before tax in its fourth quarter 2017 financial statements

$1 = 0.8422 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.