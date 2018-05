May 8 (Reuters) - CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CT REIT REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - IN Q1, NOI INCREASED $5.2 MILLION OR 6.6% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.277

* CT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - AFFO FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO $49.9 MILLION OR $0.233 PER UNIT