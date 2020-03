BRIEF-Ctac Gives Update On COVID-19 Outbreak

March 24 (Reuters) - Ctac NV:

* RATHER THAN PAYING OUT A CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.08 PER SHARE, PROPOSES TO PAY OUT A STOCK DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.08 PER SHARE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS THE DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS FOR THE PLANNED ACQUISITION OF OLIVER IT

* IN RESPONSE TO THE ADDITIONAL MEASURES AIMED AT COMBATTING THE COVID-19 VIRUS THAT THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY, CTAC HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE AGM PLANNED FOR 13 MAY OF THIS YEAR UNTIL A NEW DATE IN JUNE

* WE HAVE IDENTIFIED COST-SAVING MEASURES WE CAN ALREADY TAKE OR WILL BE ABLE TO TAKE, DEPENDING ON THE DURATION OF THE CURRENT SITUATION

* CTAC IS ALSO EXPLORING THE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING USE OF THE SUPPORT MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY THE GOVERNMENT

* IT IS STILL UNCLEAR HOW LONG THIS SITUATION WILL LAST AND WHAT IMPACT IT COULD HAVE ON OUR RESULTS - CEO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)