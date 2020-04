April 30 (Reuters) - CTAC NV:

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 22.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY STOOD AT € 19.8 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020, COMPARED WITH € 19.5 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2019

* Q1 NET RESULT STABLE AT EUR 0.5 MILLION

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK CANNOT BE ESTIMATED

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ISSUE A PROFIT FORECAST FOR 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2Si6xIb Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)