BRIEF-Ctac Q2 operating income stays stable at 0.5 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CTAC NV:

* Q2 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 19.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A HIGHER FULL-YEAR RESULT FOR 2017 THAN IN 2016‍​

* NET CASH FLOW CAME IN AT MINUS € 4.3 MILLION IN H1 2017, COMPARED WITH MINUS € 2.6 MILLION IN H1 2016

* EXPECTS NET CASH FLOW FOR FY 2017 TO BE POSITIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)