March 27 (Reuters) - Cteh Inc:

* CLOSURE OF NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN CANADA FROM MARCH 25, 2020 FOR 14 DAYS ARE EXPECTED TO AFFECT DAILY OPERATION OF GROUP

* EPIDEMIC AND EPIDEMIC CONTROL MEASURES IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP

* RETAIL BRANCHES AND OFFICE OF GROUP IN ONTARIO AND QUEBEC, CANADA ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED DURING PERIOD