BRIEF-CTG announces 10b5-1 plan to facilitate continued share repurchases

July 6 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc-

* CTG announces 10b5-1 plan to facilitate continued share repurchases

* Computer Task Group Inc - ‍company had approximately $5.5 million available under its outstanding repurchase authorization as of June 30, 2017​

* Computer Task Group Inc - has extended its systematic repurchase plan under rule 10b5-1 of securities and exchange commission

* Computer Task Group Inc - plan is effective from july 7, 2017 until day following company's release of its 2017 q2 financial results

* Computer Task Group - plan enables shares to be purchased during otherwise self-imposed blackout period between quarter-end, reporting of co's financial results