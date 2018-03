March 20 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc:

* CTG PROPOSES TO DECLASSIFY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CTG - ‍ WILL RECOMMEND TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INITIATIVE TO TRANSITION TO A SINGLE CLASS OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED ANNUALLY​

* CTG - ‍IF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL, DIRECTORS ELECTED ON OR AFTER 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE SUBJECT TO ANNUAL ELECTIONS​