April 19 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc:

* CTG REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* SEES 2018 Q2 GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.05 TO $0.09

* SEES 2018 Q2 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.06 TO $0.10

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.25 TO $0.37

* INITIATED INTEGRATION OF ACCRETIVE SOFT COMPANY ACQUISITION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $343 MILLION TO $357 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $343 MILLION TO $357 MILLION