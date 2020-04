April 27 (Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp:

* CTI BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PHASE 3 PRE-VENT STUDY EVALUATING PACRITINIB IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19

* CTI BIOPHARMA - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE ENROLLMENT OF PRE-VENT IN MAY AT SITES IN U.S., EUROPE WITH DATA EXPECTED BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: