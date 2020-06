June 1 (Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp:

* CTI BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENT IN COVID-19 PRE-VENT PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA BY END OF 2020

* CTI BIOPHARMA-PRE-VENT TO COMPARE PACRITINIB PLUS STANDARD OF CARE VERSUS PLACEBO & STANDARD OF CARE IN 358 HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: