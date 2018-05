May 3 (Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp:

* CTI BIOPHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $10.5 MILLION VERSUS $800,000

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $104.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $43.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: