May 14 (Reuters) - CTI Industries Corp:

* CTI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $14 MILLION VERSUS $15.4 MILLION

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS TO GENERATE HIGHER NET SALES, LOWER TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES, AND OPERATE PROFITABLY VERSUS 2017