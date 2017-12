Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cti Industries Corp:

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP- JOHN SCHWAN HAS RETIRED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND WILL REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP- STEPHEN MERRICK HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP- JEFFREY HYLAND HAS BEEN NAMED TO REPLACE MERRICK AS PRESIDENT

* CTI INDUSTRIES CORP- CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 1, 2017