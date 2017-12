Dec 7 (Reuters) - CTK Cosmetics Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 2 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 55,000 won/share, for proceeds of 110 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of “260930” on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/N9oto5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)