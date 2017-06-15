FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd-

* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes

* Ctrip.com international ltd - company will exchange approximately us$327.2 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2018 notes

* Ctrip.com - will exchange 2018 notes for about 8.3 million adss of co, cash amount inclusive of accrued and unpaid interest on 2018 notes

* Ctrip.com - expects to receive cash consideration from termination which is expected to be higher than cash amount paid to relevant holders of 2018 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

