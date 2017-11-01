FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ctrip posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.41 per ADS ‍​
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ctrip posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.41 per ADS ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip reports unaudited third quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue RMB 7.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 7.67 billion

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - ‍gross margin was 83 pct for Q3 of 2017, improving from 78 pct for same period of 2016​

* Ctrip.com International Ltd - ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 25-30 pct​

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd qtrly GAAP earnings per ADS​ $0.32

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per ADS $0.41‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.