BRIEF-Ctrip Reports Q1 Revenue RMB 6.7 Bln

May 22 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd:

* CTRIP REPORTS UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE RMB 6.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 6.66 BILLION

* GROSS MARGIN WAS 82% FOR Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO 80% IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 0.99 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 2018, CO EXPECTS NET REVENUE GROWTH TO CONTINUE AT YEAR-ON-YEAR RATE OF ABOUT 12 PERCENT - 17 PERCENT