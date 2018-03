March 19 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD. TO END SKYSEA JOINT VENTURE

* ‍ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018​

* ‍LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME​

* ‍TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201​

* ‍AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: