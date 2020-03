BRIEF-CTS Corp Are Still Assessing Impact Of Covid-19 Over Balance Of 2020

March 5 (Reuters) - CTS Corp:

* COVID-19 UPDATE BY CTS CORPORATION

* OUR TEAMS AT OUR CHINA FACILITIES ARE DILIGENTLY WORKING TO GET BACK TO NORMAL OPERATIONS

* RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK CO IS ASSESSING IMPACT ON 2020 SALES AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE

* POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FURTHER OUTBREAKS, LOGISTICS, CUSTOMER SCHEDULES MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO FORECAST DEMAND

* ARE STILL ASSESSING IMPACT OF COVID-19 OVER BALANCE OF 2020

* CURRENTLY EXPECT Q1 RESULTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $95 TO $105 MILLION FOR SALES

* CURRENTLY EXPECT Q1 RESULTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.15 TO $0.23 FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

* WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE TO OUR ANNUAL GUIDANCE IN CO’S Q1 EARNINGS RELEASE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29, REVENUE VIEW $111.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: