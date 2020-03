March 11 (Reuters) - CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA:

* CTS EVENTIM BOOSTS REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO MAKE 2019 ANOTHER RECORD YEAR

* GROUP REVENUE IN 2019 ROSE 16.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO A TOTAL OF EUR 1.44 BILLION (2018: EUR 1.24 BILLION)

* FY NORMALISED EBITDA FIGURE IMPROVED BY 25.6% TO EUR 286.5 MILLION (2018: EUR 228.1 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: CORONAVIRUS SITUATION WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON TICKET SALES AND REVENUE IN CONCERT SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)