March 22 (Reuters) - Cts Eventim Ag & Co Kgaa:

* CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 GROUP REVENUES GROW BY ALMOST A QUARTER TO 1.034 BILLION EUROS

* CTS EVENTIM SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT 112.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 19 PERCENT

* CTS EVENTIM SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.59 EURO PER SHARE

* CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018 Further company coverage: