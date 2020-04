BRIEF-CTT Reverts Its Intention Of Proposing Dividend Of 0.11 Eur/Shr Due To Coronavirus

April 6 (Reuters) - CTT Correios de Portugal SA:

* SAYS TO REVERT ITS INTENTION OF PROPOSING TO SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF 0.11 EURO PER SHARE

* SAYS EXTENSIVE OPEX AND CAPEX REDUCTION PROGRAM HAS BEEN INITIATED IN ORDER TO MITIGATE THE EXPECTED DECLINE IN REVENUES

* SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE DECLINES IN LETTER MAIL, B2B PARCELS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES REVENUES OVER COMING MONTHS

* SAYS BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO AGM THAT NO ANNUAL PROFIT SHARING IS DISTRIBUTED TO EMPLOYEES AND EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD Source text: bit.ly/2UIwL8q