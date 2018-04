April 26 (Reuters) - CubeSmart:

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.61 TO $1.65

* IN QUARTER, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

* NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65

* SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: