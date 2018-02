Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cubesmart:

* REPORTS 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.41

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.65

* ‍INCREASED SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME 5.4% YEAR OVER YEAR​

* ‍SAME-STORE OCCUPANCY AVERAGED 92.3% DURING QUARTER, ENDING QUARTER WITH SAME-STORE OCCUPANCY OF 91.7%​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.60 AND $1.65​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $0.76 AND $0.81​