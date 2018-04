April 19 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - CUBIC AGREES TO SELL ITS TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $135 MILLION

* CUBIC CORP - TO SELL CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED SERVICES

* CUBIC CORP - EXPECTS TO RECORD NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $7 MILLION WITHIN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS IN Q2