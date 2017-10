Oct 25 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* Co’s Cubic Transportation Systems division​ wins contract from New York MTA to replace metrocard system with new fare payment system

* Award has been approved by MTA’s board and is subject to contract finalization​

* Base contract awarded to its Cubic Transportation Systems business division is $539.5 million with additional options worth $33.9 million​