Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* CUBIC- CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION AWARDED INDEFINITE DELIVERY INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT WITH $975 MILLION CEILING

* CUBIC SAYS TASK ORDER CONTRACT IS TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY'S MISSION TRAINING COMPLEX CAPABILITIES SUPPORT PROGRAM