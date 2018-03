BRIEF-‍Cubic Transportation And John Laing Reach Financial Close and Executed Agreement With MBTA

March 21 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* CUBIC | JOHN LAING CONSORTIUM CLOSES FINANCING WITH MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY​ (MBTA) FOR NEXT-GENERATION FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM

* CUBIC CORP - ‍PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM​